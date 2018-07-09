July 9, 2018

YOUR DAILY TREACHER: Robin Wright Had No Idea About Kevin Spacey, Honest.

Savannah Guthrie asks a good question here: “Was there any kind of red flag or anything that would’ve made you think this is possible?” I know, right? How could a woman work that closely with a man for so many years and claim to have no idea he was a serial sexual predator?

I don’t believe for one second that these two women had no idea what was going on right under their noses. Even if it didn’t happen to them, even if they didn’t witness it personally, they had to know what was going on. It’s called an “open secret” for a reason. But they kept their mouths shut because they wanted to keep working. And now they’re claiming they had no idea, because they want to keep working.