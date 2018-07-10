July 10, 2018

PAUL BEDARD: Poll: Most ‘better off financially’ under Trump than Obama.

For the second time in two weeks, a new national survey has found that most Americans — and especially Hispanics — feel that they are better off under President Trump than they were under former President Obama.

The latest survey is from Emerson College which on Monday said that 42 percent feel better off, compared to 26 percent who feel worse off. Some 30 percent said that their financial situation is about the same as it was in 2016.

The mid-year Emerson College ePoll also found that Trump’s job approval rating has increased to 43 percent and it gave credit to the financial confidence people are feeling.

“The financial situation of voters could be a major reason for the improvement in Trump’s approval rating. When asked if they (voters) were better or worse off financially than they were two years ago 42 percent responded better off, while 26 percent said worse off. Males appear to be doing better in a Trump economy than females: 49 percent of males reported doing better, while 21 percent said they were doing worse. Alternatively 36 percent of females reported they were better off, while 30 percent said they were doing worse. Perceptions of the financial situation varied by party and race, Democrats had the lowest improvement at 33 percent, with 32 percent doing worse. Among Hispanics, a distinct majority – 62 percent believed they were better off,” said Emerson.

Another poll from Zogby Analytics also found that voters feel their finances will be better in four years under Trump.