July 10, 2018

THIS DOES SEEM TO BE HOW IT WORKS: The new politics of the Left: no rights for bad people. “Mr. Liptak’s piece is so disingenuous that any attempt to answer his argument—if you can dignify it by that title—has the perverse effect of making it sound semi-reasonable instead of what it is, which is a mere howl of anger. . . . But it is one of the corollaries of the reduction of our politics to virtue signaling that, once you go in for virtue signaling, you have to keep doing it in order to re-affirm your own membership in the club of the virtuous. It must be like a drug to those who become addicted to it, for, like a drug, it requires ever more frequent and stronger doses to produce the same virtuous high.”