THIS WOULD HURT OUR CURRENT ALLIES THE SAUDIS, BUT IT WOULD PROBABLY BENEFIT THE BOOMING U.S. OIL-EXPORT INDUSTRY: Iran Threatens To Shut The Strait of Hormuz. And honestly, it’s a pretty hollow threat given the damage it would do to Iran.

But as I’ve noted before, the U.S. Navy’s mission for decades was to keep the Strait of Hormuz open. Now, with the U.S. as #1 oil producer, we really only need to be able to keep it closed.