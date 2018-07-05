July 5, 2018

LONDON PUB RENAMING ITSELF FOR TRUMP VISIT: THE “TRUMP ARMS.”

The Jameson pub in Hammersmith will host a welcome party serving Donald Trump’s favourite food and drink. A banner bearing the pub’s temporary new name will be hoisted onto the roof in time for Trump’s arrival and will remain there until he leaves.

Guests will be treated to a BBQ with hot dogs and cheeseburgers, reported to be served up at the White House for the President. These will be washed down with Trump-themed cocktails. Costumes, music and banners will help create the atmosphere of a Trump campaign rally.

Landlord Damien Smyth said the two-day welcome party was a chance to show POTUS that he had a big fan club in London, despite threats of mass protests. . . .

“There are many Trump supporters around here who will be happy to see it,” said Irish-born Mr Smyth, whose wife Marian is a New Yorker. “I was talking to regulars who are looking forward to the visit and I said ‘Let’s set up The Trump Arms while he is here’.”

Local Patrick Sullivan volunteered to organise the event. He said: “Trump has kick-started the US economy, bombed evil Assad and disarmed North Korea. It is right that such a key ally of Britain gets a warm welcome and that our country sends a clear message that we value the special relationship.”