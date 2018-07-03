July 3, 2018

OLD AND BUSTED AT THE WASHINGTON POST: The wrong clip art can get a politician killed or injured, and thus we need a new era of civility.

The new hotness? WashPost Writer Celebrates ‘Mad Hot Summer,’ ‘Higher Dosages’ of Leftist Incivility. Dan Zak “endorsed and celebrated ‘invading spaces’ of the Trump appointees.”

That seems to be an obsession with Post columnists these days.

Related: Bernie Bro James T. Hodgkinson, Attempted Assassin Of Steve Scalise, Already Being Erased From History.

Update: Ana Navarro, “Republican” Analyst for CNN, the Network That Demands Endless Deference to People on TV, Delights in Incivility, Seems to Take Pleasure in Assaults on and Threats Against Rand Paul.

Tomorrow will be the one year anniversary of CNN doxxing a gif maker, because his anti-CNN animation was retweeted by Trump.