July 2, 2018
GREAT MOMENTS IN OCCUPATIONAL SELF-AWARENESS:
● Shot: Actor Bradley Whitford’s Advice to Fellow Libs: ‘We Need to Project Our Political Purity.’
—NewsBusters, yesterday.
● Chaser: District Attorney Vance Announces Additional Charges Against Harvey Weinstein Including Predatory Sexual Assault.
—Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, today.
● Hangover: How #MeToo Has Undermined the #Resistance — The steady drumbeat of sexual scandal is eroding the Left’s moral authority.
—David French, NRO, May 16.
Why are leftwing-dominated industries such cesspits of sexual abuse and exploitation?