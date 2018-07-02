July 2, 2018

GREAT MOMENTS IN OCCUPATIONAL SELF-AWARENESS:

● Shot: Actor Bradley Whitford’s Advice to Fellow Libs: ‘We Need to Project Our Political Purity.’

—NewsBusters, yesterday.

● Chaser: District Attorney Vance Announces Additional Charges Against Harvey Weinstein Including Predatory Sexual Assault.

—Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, today.

● Hangover: How #MeToo Has Undermined the #Resistance — The steady drumbeat of sexual scandal is eroding the Left’s moral authority.

—David French, NRO, May 16.

Why are leftwing-dominated industries such cesspits of sexual abuse and exploitation?