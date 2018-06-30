June 30, 2018

MAN, TOM STEYER TURNED INTO GENERAL JACK D. RIPPER SO SLOWLY, I HARDLY EVEN NOTICED: Tom Steyer: ‘Maybe We Can Have, Like, A Nuclear War…’

As Virginia Postrel once told C-Span’s Brian Lamb:

The Khmer Rouge sought to start over at year zero, and to sort of create the kind of society that very civilized, humane greens write about as though it were an ideal. I mean, people who would never consider genocide. But I argue that if you want to know what that would take, look at Cambodia–to empty the cities and turn everyone into peasants again. Even in a less developed country, let alone in someplace like the United States, that these sort of static utopian fantasies are just that.

That’s one way to speed thing up…