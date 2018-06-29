June 29, 2018

DISPATCHES FROM THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: Harvard’s Admissions Bigotry — A Partial Theory:

If Harvard lifted its anti-Asian criteria, Harvard’s own Office of Institutional Research said the share of Asian students at Harvard would more than double, from 19 percent to 43 percent. But that 43 percent wouldn’t be distributed equally among all courses and disciplines. It would be a boon for computer-science and biology classes, but even more seats would go empty in women’s history or poetry courses. And I can’t help but think that the faculties in the humanities and the softer social sciences have disproportionate sway on the cultural and political assumptions of the school’s administration. They are, after all, the talkers.

Of course, I’m making a sweeping generalization. I have no doubt there are plenty of Asian kids interested in such things, but, as a statistical generalization, I’m sure I am right. I don’t think for a moment that this theory explains the whole phenomena. The question is, how much of the bias against Asians can be explained by the desire of a guild to protect its own racket?