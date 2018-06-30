June 30, 2018

GET WOKE, GO BROKE: Fallout: University of Missouri struggles with $50 million shortfall, reduced enrollment after racial protests. “College students who decided not to attend University of Missouri said that the environment created by the protests, as well as high costs and unfavorable funding options, caused them to turn to other schools.”

Said one student: “Students were afraid to walk on campus because of the threat of shootings on yikyak [a now-defunct anonymous messaging app]. I walked through marches at least once a week and many of those people didn’t even know why they were protesting beyond wanting equal treatment which I remember them saying they wanted a special curve just for black students.”

All this damage, just to appease a small, unrepresentative minority of students and faculty who by their nature will never actually be satisfied.