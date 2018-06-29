June 29, 2018

AS OUR LAST PRESIDENT SAID, PUNCH BACK TWICE AS HARD: Professor demands Title IX investigation after Northeastern prof calls for hatred of men.

A University of Michigan-Flint professor is calling for a Title IX investigation at Northeastern University in response to a column by one of the school’s professors that openly advocated hatred against men.

Mark Perry, a professor of economics and finance at University of Michigan-Flint, submitted a request earlier this month to Northeastern’s Title IX department staff in response to sociology Professor Suzanna Walters’ Washington Post op-ed titled “Why can’t we hate men?”

In the op-ed, Walters, who is also director of Northeastern’s Women’s, Gender and Sexual Studies Program, wrote that it is “logical to hate men,” implying that if women do not hate men, they are not real feminists. She also suggested that in order for men to truly help push female equality they must “vote for feminist women only. Don’t run for office. Don’t be in charge of anything. Step away from the power.”

“And please know that your crocodile tears won’t be wiped away by us anymore. We have every right to hate you,” she added.

In an email to Northeastern, a copy of which was obtained by The College Fix, Perry argues that Walters violated the school’s own “Policy on Equal Opportunity” which “prohibits discrimination or harassment on the basis of race, color, religion, religious creed, genetic information, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, national origin, ancestry, veteran or disability status.”

“She has not only publically demonized and belittled all males at Northeastern University, she called out publically for the universal hatred of all men, including all men at your university,” he wrote. “That makes Ms. Walters a confirmed sexist and bigot in violation of Title IX and your university’s own stated policies that prohibit such discrimination.”

Perry suggested that Northeastern should prevent Walters from teaching male students, or have sway on decisions relating to male colleagues in her department, and be forced to partake in diversity training/anger management courses to address her sexism.