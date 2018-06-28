June 28, 2018
ALBERTO GONZALES: Justice Anthony Kennedy’s replacement should be young, conservative and swiftly confirmed.
The president has promised to nominate someone from a list that has been shared publicly. The individuals identified have solid conservative credentials; most have expressed the belief that the words of the Constitution and statutes be interpreted according to the text and that a judge’s role is limited in our constitutional structure.
The president should nominate someone with a record of achievement and excellence in the profession that one would expect of a Supreme Court justice. The president is also likely to nominate someone between the ages of 45 and 55 years, someone old enough to have a record of accomplishments, yet young enough to serve on the court for a substantial number of years and influence the court’s jurisprudence over generations.
Online wagering shows Brett Kavanaugh as the safest bet, who at age 53 is actually one of the older potential nominees. But at just 45 and female, Seventh Circuit Judge Amy Coney Barrett could possibly sit on the bench even longer.
I’m hoping Glenn will weigh in…