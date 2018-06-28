June 28, 2018

ALBERTO GONZALES: Justice Anthony Kennedy’s replacement should be young, conservative and swiftly confirmed.

The president has promised to nominate someone from a list that has been shared publicly. The individuals identified have solid conservative credentials; most have expressed the belief that the words of the Constitution and statutes be interpreted according to the text and that a judge’s role is limited in our constitutional structure.

The president should nominate someone with a record of achievement and excellence in the profession that one would expect of a Supreme Court justice. The president is also likely to nominate someone between the ages of 45 and 55 years, someone old enough to have a record of accomplishments, yet young enough to serve on the court for a substantial number of years and influence the court’s jurisprudence over generations.