AS OUR LAST PRESIDENT LOVED TO SAY, PUNCH BACK TWICE AS HARD: A quiet Tuesday afternoon here transformed into a raucous demonstration when people gathered outside the Red Hen to protest the restaurant’s treatment of White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

But here’s one difference: “Mary Harvey-Halseth, 64, carried a sign that read ‘Red Hen Needs Diversity Training’ that she’d made after buying craft materials at CVS.” The lefties tend to have preprinted signs.