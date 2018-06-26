June 26, 2018
EU BLUES: Lack of CO2 hits EU beer, meat production.
Carbon dioxide production is usually lower in the summer because of the hot weather, but a string of problems across the sector in Europe have caused fertilizer makers to shut down more plants than usual. Though the shortage is Europe-wide, Britain’s gas manufacturers have suffered additional mechanical problems that have further reduced supply.
Overall production of carbon dioxide was already under pressure as the market for the fertilizer ammonium nitrate has weakened, said Nick Allen, head of the British Meat Processors Association.
“Things are getting tight,” he said.
How bad is it really?
This bad: Tesco-owned Booker restricts beer sales.
Food wholesaler Booker is rationing beer and cider because of a shortage of CO2 used in carbonated drinks.
The Tesco-owned retailer, which is used by bars, restaurants and traders, is capping customers to 10 cases of beer, and five of cider or soft drinks.
It is more evidence that a scarcity of CO2 is hurting the food and drink sectors, and comes after Heineken and Coca-Cola faced disruption.
That’s bad.