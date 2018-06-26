June 26, 2018

PIERS MORGAN: Dear liberals, you won’t beat Trump by banning his staff from restaurants, threatening his son with pedophiles, abusing his wife or harassing his Cabinet off the streets – you’ll just get him re-elected.

Liberal outrage against the President has now reached such levels of hysteria that many of them have forgotten what it actually means to BE a liberal.

It’s not liberal to ban Trump staff from restaurants, or threaten to put his son in a cage with pedofiles, or viciously abuse his wife for wearing a jacket, or demand that all his Cabinet be harassed from public view.

In fact, it’s the complete opposite.

This kind of horribly intolerant behaviour only serves to further strengthen Trump’s support, especially amongst those who voted for him, and thus further increases his chances of winning another term in 2020.