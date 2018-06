SHE’S SO GOOD WITH HER STILETTO: Who needs a “gravity knife”? Woman stabs fellow rider with high-heel in subway brawl. “Since rape-enabling Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance Jr. seems determined to rid his borough of dangerous objects such as common pocket knives, he might want to begin a campaign against women’s shoes as well. A brawl broke out on a recent Queens-bound subway ride, and an unknown woman stabbed a stranger in the head with her high-heel shoe.”