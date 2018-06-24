June 24, 2018

TIME MAGAZINE ISSUES ‘CORRECTION’ FOR FAKE PHOTO OF TRUMP AND CHILD ILLEGAL:

Time Magazine has issued what they are calling a “correction” for using a “photo illustration” that showed Donald Trump looking down sternly at a small child that was supposed to represent children being separated from their families at the border after their parents had crossed into the US illegally.

The photo was dishonest not only because Trump’s image was superimposed on the photo making it appear he was personally responsible for the little girl crying, but also because the child in question was never separated from her mother.

The sarcastic caption — “Welcome to America” — was also horribly misleading. Most Americans tolerate, if not welcome legal immigrants. The child and her parents were illegal and thus, in violation of the law. Illegal immigrants are not “welcome” and hundreds of thousands of them are deported every year under Democratic and Republican administrations.