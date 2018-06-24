June 24, 2018

VIRIGINIA POSTREL: The Art of Melania Trump’s Green Jacket — It means whatever you want it to mean.

In the end, we simply don’t know. The jacket demonstrates a consistent truth about Melania Trump: She is an enigma onto whom people project their pre-existing beliefs, hopes and fears. In that sense, she is still a professional model. She looks good in clothes and lets the audience imagine whatever meanings they prefer.

Huh – I remember a president who early in his career in politics admitted, “I serve as a blank screen on which people of vastly different political stripes project their own views.” Whatever happened to him?