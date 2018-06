NBC NEWS: The Movement To Arm Teachers. “Since the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February, a divisive idea has gained momentum as a way to stem school shootings: arm teachers. At some schools in Ohio, armed teachers have been in classrooms for as many as five years, since the aftermath of the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary.”

Weird how lefty ideas are never “divisive,” even when most people disagree with them.