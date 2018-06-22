June 22, 2018

CHRISTIAN TOTO: Four Reasons Roseanne Spinoff May Be Doomed Already.

Many “Roseanne” viewers cheered the reboot for giving President Donald Trump the benefit of the doubt. That angle is nowhere to be found in most scripted fare. The combination of ABC sacking Barr while TBS let liberal comic Samantha Bee survive despite making similarly foul comments (in a pre-planned segment, to make matters worse), enraged conservative fans.

The double standard never seemed so clear, so ugly and so intractable. Think those fans will eagerly accept the new Roseanne-free show? Unlikely.