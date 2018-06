WHEN DID THE UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA TURN INTO SUCH A WUSSY LEFT-WING DUMP? Nebraska’s New Football Coach Says No Recruits With Guns Pics On Their Social Media.

I mean, it’s bad enough when a Nebraska sociology prof smears fake blood on an NRA lobbyist’s home, but that’s sociology. Now the football team finds guns too . . . triggering? Just shut the whole place down, it’s gone to hell.