HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: As student appeals suspension over hearsay, University of Denver engages in damage control. “If Addison Puffer may be suspended because some people said that other people said that she said offensive things, then students at DU have no free speech rights at all.”

Cost of attending the University of Denver, where you can be suspended because some people said that other people said that you said “offensive things:” $65,376 per year.