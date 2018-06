AN AIRBRUSH WOULD BE MORE TRADITIONAL, BUT AN ERASER WORKS, TOO: Students, staff take turns erasing pro-life chalkings at WWU. “When confronted by an SFL member, one of the student vandals said the pro-life messages were ‘actively hurtful,’ a similar explanation to the one offered by a school employee, who said the messages were ‘provocative I guess.'”

They’re going to hate the new rules.