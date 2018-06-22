June 22, 2018

THE FBI HAS FLUSHED ITS REPUTATION: YouGov: FBI’s Popularity Plunges Since February As Plurality Of Independents Now View Agency Unfavorably. “It’s not just that the FBI’s favorability has declined, it’s that it sunk from a 52/29 majority in favor of the agency in February to a narrow 43/35 plurality now. It’s no longer the case that most Americans view the federal government’s chief law enforcement arm, which presents itself as the consummate by-the-book professional police force, in a positive light. And as I note in the headline, it’s not just Republicans who feel that way.”