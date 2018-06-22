«
June 22, 2018

TOXIC MASCULINITY IN HISTORY:  In honor of UW-Whitewater professor Kathleen Elliott’s suggestion that the evils of “toxic masculinity” should be taught starting in kindergarten, I looked up the death toll on the Titanic.  Sure enough, according to the figures I found, the survival rate for women was high–74%.  For men, not so much.  Only 16% survived.  And it wasn’t just a class thing.  Third-class (steerage) women were more likely to survive (49%) than first-class men (32%).  N.B.:  The reason for the difference was not that women are better than men at treading water.

