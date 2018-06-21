June 21, 2018

JAMES LILEKS TAKES THE PULSE OF TWITTER:

Twitter is where people blurt out anger, get their self-righteousness reinforced by others, have the gift of an equally stupid opposition, and become despondent when tomorrow does not bring uprisings that overturn the current regime.

As Glenn has written, “One of Trump’s major accomplishments has been to reveal the lack of civic virtue and self-control across our elite institutions.” And has that ever been on display during this week’s collective freakout/battlefield prep for November.