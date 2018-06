‘FASCIST PIG!’ — CHANTING SOCIALISTS CHASE DHS SECRETARY NIELSEN OUT OF MEXICAN RESTAURANT.

“Temporarily separating children at border: literally Auschwitz. Normalizing mob violence against political opponents, which is literally a fascist trait: totally awesome,” Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry of the Ethics and Public Policy Center tweets.

As Kurt Schlichter likes to say, the left are going to hate living under the new rules they’ve created.