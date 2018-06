INTERVIEW: Penn Law’s Amy Wax on Being Ousted from Her First-Year Class Over Comments on Race, Performance and Bourgeois Values, Attacks on Free Speech, Criticism of Affirmative Action and Diversity, Anti-Western Colleges. “I think one of the downsides of diversity has been the death of open inquiry, academic values and free debate. I think diversity has produced orthodoxy, and that’s been very detrimental to the academy.”