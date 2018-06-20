June 20, 2018

COME LET US REASON TOGETHER: Hope springs eternal (for me, anyway) that people on all sides of issues can talk and debate without hyperventilating. A new initiative supporting rational look at Carbon Taxes, Americans For Carbon Dividends has a remarkably broad base of leadership, including Republicans Trent Lott, Mark McKinnon, Karen Hughes. Of course, The New York Times has a snarky take on it, and couldn’t help but throw in gratuitous insults about those who are skeptical of the extent, degree, timing of Global Warming theories. Even if you believe it’s a hoax or scam (and there’s a little bit of truth in both) bi-partisan approaches in a calm, intelligent non-partisan setting are always good.