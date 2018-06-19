June 19, 2018

GET WOKE, GO BROKE: Starbucks also plans to close about 150 company-operated American stores over its next fiscal year. And note this:

The closing stores are often in “major metro areas where increases in wage and occupancy and other regulatory requirements” are making them unprofitable, Johnson said. “Now, in a lot of ways, it’s middle America and the South that presents an opportunity.”

Huh – all the best people told me that #fightfor15 would have no deleterious effect on the food and beverage industry.