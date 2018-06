21ST CENTURY RELATIONSHIPS: Freckling: The new dating trend of the summer. “No, not dating someone with freckles – freckling means casually getting involved with someone over the long, lazy days and light, balmy evenings of the summer months, only to drop them come autumn, when the coats come back out and the freckles disappear again.”

This seems like one of those “trends” that exist largely in marketing offices and the minds of assignment editors.