June 19, 2018

THOUGHTS ON TRUMP’S SPACE FORCE IDEA. First, what a bureaucratic defeat for the Air Force. Wow! Their series of procurement debacles has a stiff price. (Though to be honest, the Navy’s been at least as bad). Second, what’s the model for a space force? More like the Air Force, or like the Navy? Or something else? Right now the missions will be unmanned and near to earth, but how long will that last? Will there be Space Marines? (There really need to be Space Marines).

Personally, I think they should drop the normal government model and just contract with SpaceX for services in the near future. Also: One reason for a Space Force might be that a new bureaucracy can be really creative and productive for a decade or so before it ossifies into normal bureaucracy. Is there something coming that makes it important that the next decade be that decade?

Discuss these, along with service songs, uniforms, or whatever, in the comments.