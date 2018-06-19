June 19, 2018

THE COMPASSION IS ALWAYS SELECTIVE: No protest over 20,000 US kids separated from parents in jail.

Over 20,000 children a year are put into foster care because their American parents are taken to jail, 10 times the number of those separated when illegal immigrant parents try to sneak into the U.S. but are caught, according to a commissioner on the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights.

However, unlike the congressional outcry over President Trump’s zero-tolerance policy targeting illegal immigration, there has been no mass protest of or investigation into the separation of children from those in jail.