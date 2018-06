THIS IS LIKE THE KKK RUNNING AN AFRICAN-HISTORY PROGRAM: Feminist Academic Launching Masters Program in ‘Masculinities.’ “The center counts feminist icons such as Gloria Steinem, Eve Ensler, and Jane Fonda among its Board of Directors, and it is led by Michael Kimmel, a feminist academic who most recently wrote a book on ‘angry white men’ suffering from ‘aggrieved entitlement.'”