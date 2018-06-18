June 18, 2018
BABYLON BERLIN BY THE BAY:
●Shot:
A tin of osetra caviar arrives in a crystal bowl of crushed ice. It’s served as a bona fide “bump”— the server spoons the eggs onto your fist along with a dollop of smoked creme fraiche, then drapes it all in a fat slab of barbecued wagyu beef fat. (Yes, all on your fist.) It’s a salty, smoky, slippery slurp, enlivened by a perfect pop. The effect is similar to the drug it alludes to: I immediately wanted more — although not at $68 a hit.
—A review of the San Francisco restaurant Avery in Eater.com, Jun 5, 2018. (There’s a photo of the “fist bump of caviar” at the above link, if you’re curious.)
● Chaser: “Terrified” San Francisco Tourists Shocked By Aggressive Vagrants, Discarded Needles, Dead Bodies.
—Headline, Zero Hedge, today.
(Classical reference in headline.)