June 18, 2018

JOY REID ATTACKED CLINTON ADMIN FOR NOT WANTING TO DEPORT IMMIGRANT CHILDREN: “In a satire spinoff of Dr. Seuss, Reid attacked former Attorney General Janet Reno for her not wanting to take Elian Gonzalez away from family in Florida and return him to Cuba.”

Related: In 2000, Thomas Friedman of the New York Times wrote, “Yup, I gotta confess, that now-famous picture of a U.S. marshal in Miami pointing an automatic weapon toward Donato Dalrymple and ordering him in the name of the U.S. government to turn over Elian Gonzalez warmed my heart. They should put that picture up in every visa line in every U.S. consulate around the world, with a caption that reads: ‘America is a country where the rule of law rules. This picture illustrates what happens to those who defy the rule of law and how far our government and people will go to preserve it. Come all ye who understand that.’”