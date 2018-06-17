June 17, 2018

STREET-FIGHTING NAN: Pelosi Wonders Why There Aren’t ‘Uprisings All Over the Country’ Because of Border Policy.

Nancy Pelosi’s weekly press briefings are becoming the stuff of legend.

That is, legendary bonkers.

Pelosi has given her opinion on the tax cut (“crumbs”), jobs growth (“means little”), and now offers her thoughts on the separation of children from their parents at the border.

“I just don’t even know why there aren’t uprisings all over the country, and maybe there will be when people realize that this is a policy that they defend,” she said. “It’s a horrible thing, and I don’t see any prospect for legislation here.”

* * * * * * *

Frankly, I don’t know if it’s better that kids are separated from their jailed parents or not. But it’s clear, Democrats don’t care. If they did, they would have screamed just as loud when President Obama was trying to hide illegal alien kids, as Rep. Henry Cuellar points out.