June 17, 2018
STREET-FIGHTING NAN: Pelosi Wonders Why There Aren’t ‘Uprisings All Over the Country’ Because of Border Policy.
Nancy Pelosi’s weekly press briefings are becoming the stuff of legend.
That is, legendary bonkers.
Pelosi has given her opinion on the tax cut (“crumbs”), jobs growth (“means little”), and now offers her thoughts on the separation of children from their parents at the border.
“I just don’t even know why there aren’t uprisings all over the country, and maybe there will be when people realize that this is a policy that they defend,” she said. “It’s a horrible thing, and I don’t see any prospect for legislation here.”
* * * * * * *
Frankly, I don’t know if it’s better that kids are separated from their jailed parents or not. But it’s clear, Democrats don’t care. If they did, they would have screamed just as loud when President Obama was trying to hide illegal alien kids, as Rep. Henry Cuellar points out.
Flashback: Bobby Kennedy’s Fascist Moment: “If our colleges and universities do not breed men who riot, who rebel, who attack life with all their youthful vision and vigor then there is something wrong with our colleges. The more riots that come on college campuses, the better the world for tomorrow.”
“Of course, Democrats are old hands at inciting deadly political violence because they feel disrespected,” Glenn wrote late last week on Pelosi’s violent rhetoric. “All the way back to 1861.”
(Classical allusion in headline.)