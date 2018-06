MATT “GUITAR” MURPHY DIES: Blues Brothers Guitarist And Noted Sideman Was 88.

How good a guitarist was Matt Murphy? When asked by Guitar World’s Brad Tolinski, “What kind of music were you playing at that time?”, when Page was first gigging in the early 1960s, “I was trying to play like Matt Murphy,” Page told him, in a series of interviews collated in the 2012 book, Light and Shade: Conversations with Jimmy Page. RIP.