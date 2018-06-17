June 17, 2018

MORE ON THE LAWSUIT AGAINST HARVARD: According to the analysis by Duke University economist Peter Arcidiacono, Harvard is not using race merely as a small “plus factor” in admissions. It’s a very large factor. An Asian-American applicant with a 25% chance of admission would have a 35% chance if he or she were white, a 75% chance if Hispanic and a 95% if African American. Arcidiacono studied only applicants who are non-athletes and non-legacies in order to take those factors out of the analysis.