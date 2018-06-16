June 16, 2018

THEY TOLD ME IF TRUMP WERE ELECTED WE’D SEE OPEN RACISM BECOME FASHIONABLE, AND THEY WERE RIGHT! Harvard Medical School ashamed of white male department heads. “Harvard Medical School has removed 31 portraits of its former department heads from a lecture hall because all of the individuals are men, and 30 of them are white. Dr. Betsy Nabel, the hospital’s president, said she has been considering the move for several years, concerned that the lack of diversity might upset women and minorities who are training to become doctors.”

Apparently, women and minorities are very fragile.