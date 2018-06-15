June 15, 2018

LOSING THE THREAD: Georgetown Civil Rights Page Urges Donations to Planned Parenthood, NARAL, SPLC.

Georgetown University, America’s oldest Roman Catholic institution of higher learning and located in the U.S. capital of Washington, D.C., actively encouraged visitors to its website to contribute to a vast array of left-wing activist groups in the name of supporting “civil rights.” A page on the website for Georgetown’s law library asked visitors to give to Planned Parenthood, NARAL Pro-Choice America, the leftist attack dog Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), LGBT law group Lambda Legal, and others.