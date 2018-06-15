June 15, 2018

OH: The director of Northeastern University’s Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies Program claims it is “logical to hate men,” asserting that it is time for feminists “to go all Thelma and Louise…on their collective butts.”

That didn’t work out very well for Thelma or Louise.

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): As a colleague said at the time, what really happens in the Thelma & Louise movie is that two women get out from under male supervision, immediately do a lot of stupid things, then commit suicide. And the only voice of sanity is the older white male cop (Harvey Keitel), whom they ignore. And yet it’s portrayed as some sort of feminist masterpiece.