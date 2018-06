MICHAEL BARONE: Will We Get Tired Of So Much Winning? “It has been a week full of wins for Donald Trump — at least from the perspective of those who share Trump’s view of the way the world works, and perhaps even for some who don’t.”

My favorite part has been all the commentators seamlessly pivoting from “Trump’s unhinged tweets will provoke World War III!” to “It’s a disgrace that Trump is speaking so diplomatically about a dictator like Kim!”