June 13, 2018

WELL, GOOD: Senate to Review Any Future North Korea Arms Treaty.

Sen. Jim Risch (R., Idaho), a senior member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said he has discussed future Senate approval of a treaty with President Trump and his senior advisers regarding new arms talks with North Korea.

“We have been taken by the North Koreans at least a couple of times, and that’s not going to happen again,” Risch said in a meeting with reporters on Monday.

Senators were “deeply, deeply disappointed” by the Obama administration’s failure to submit the 2015 Iran nuclear deal to the Senate for debate and vote on ratification.

“We all know how that ended,” he said. “I think it would have been different had we had a different role in that.”