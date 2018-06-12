June 12, 2018

BREAKING: JUDGE APPROVES AT&T TAKEOVER OF TIME WARNER.

A federal judge on Tuesday approved AT&T’s massive, unprecedented merger with Time Warner, dismissing the government’s claim that the $85.4 billion deal violates federal anti-trust law.

The merger, which will bring brands such as HBO, CNN, and Warner Bros. under the control of one telecom giant, is expected to set off a wave of similar deals among large corporations eager to merge with companies that are not direct competitors but operate in a related space.