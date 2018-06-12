June 12, 2018

STATEMENT DRAFTED BY HARVARD’S DEPARTMENT OF CHUTZPAH: Harvard emailed its alumni today (subject line: “Defending Diversity”) warning them that those bringing a lawsuit charging the college with discriminating against Asian Americans will “seek to paint an unfamiliar and inaccurate image of our community,” by making claims that, in Harvard’s opinion, “rely on misleading, selectively presented data taken out of context.” Apparently that’s bad when it happens to Harvard administrators, though not so much when Harvard does it to its own students.