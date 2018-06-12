June 12, 2018

CALIFORNIA MAN HAS HOME RAIDED, GUNS CONFISCATED AFTER TRYING TO REGISTER AR-15:

The issues stem from a new California gun law, one of the strictest in the country, which redefined an “assault weapon” and required anyone with a gun that fell under the new definition to register it with the state. Joe Pilkington, a court-recognized firearms expert, told the news station that California’s continually changing gun laws can be very difficult to navigate without professional help.

“Just in the last few years, there have been lots of changes in gun laws,” Pilkington told KGET. “Making an effort, a good faith effort to comply with these really complicated laws, should count for something. There is this self-registration application on the Department of Justice website, but it may be better to talk to an FFL [Federal Firearms License holder]. Someone who has a license, to talk through whatever these complications are.”

The National Rifle Association said Kirschenmann’s ordeal is proof that even those who attempt to comply with California’s gun laws can still get caught up in them.