PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF…oh, sod it, it’s The View:

● Shot: The View Bashes Trump for Meeting Kim Jong-un: Went ‘Too Far!’

—NewsBusters, today.

● Chaser: View Hosts Trash ‘Hypocrite’ Mike Pence for Not Giving North Korea Due ‘Respect’ at Olympics.

—NewsBusters, February 12.

● Hangover: The View’s Behar: Obama Critics Hate ‘Reaching Across the Aisle’ to Iran, Cuba.

—NewsBusters, March 21, 2016.