June 12, 2018

GOVERNMENT IS JUST A WORD FOR THE THINGS WE REFUSE TO DO TOGETHER UNTIL PRIVATE ENTERPRISE STEPS UP: Domino’s Pizza unveils U.S. infrastructure project filling potholes.

Domino’s is offering to fill ‘cracks, bumps and potholes’ to smooth road conditions. The initiative is aimed at ‘saving pizza.’ Picture courtesy of Domino’s Pizza.”Have you ever hit a pothole and instantly cringed?” Russell Weiner, president of Domino’s USA explains, stated in a press release. “We know that feeling is heightened when you’re bringing home a carryout order from your local Domino’s store. We don’t want to lose any great-tasting pizza to a pothole, ruining a wonderful meal.”

Domino’s has already been working with four municipalities to help repair potholes on roads, including Bartonville, Texas, Milford, Delaware, Athens, Georgia, and Burbank, California.

In Milford, Domino’s says it helped fix 40 potholes on 10 roads in 10 hours with four crew members.

“Facing an already harsher winter than usual for Delaware, this is an opportunity to get additional money to stretch our city’s limited resources,” said Eric Norenberg, city manager of the town, on the website.