June 12, 2018

THE ART OF THE DEAL? Trump Agrees to Stop U.S.-South Korea Military Exercises, Says He Trusts ‘Very Talented’ Kim.

“We’re prepared to start a new history and prepared to write a new chapter between our nations,” Trump said at a press conference in Singapore after daylong meetings with Kim and a joint signing of a declaration between the two that Trump said could lead to Kim being “remembered as the leader who ushered in a glorious new era.”

The two leaders did not discuss the contents of the document at the signing; Trump only called it “comprehensive.” The White House released the document about halfway through Trump’s press conference.

“President Trump committed to provide security guarantees to the DPRK, and Chairman Kim Jong Un reaffirmed his firm and unwavering commitment to complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” the document states, not elaborating on the security guarantees. It also said the two parties “commit to recovering POW/MIA remains, including the immediate repatriation of those already identified” and would “commit to establish new U.S.–DPRK relations in accordance with the desire of the peoples of the two countries for peace and prosperity,” but Trump did not say what those new relations would look like.